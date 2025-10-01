logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Antarctic sea ice hits its third-lowest winter peak on record

WORLD NEWS
13 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
The world's largest iceberg, named A23a, is seen in Antarctica, January 14, 2024, in this picture obtained from social media. Rob Suisted - http://naturespic.com/via REUTERS /File Photo
The world's largest iceberg, named A23a, is seen in Antarctica, January 14, 2024, in this picture obtained from social media. Rob Suisted - http://naturespic.com/via REUTERS /File Photo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
FILE - The empty beach of the Bombom resort on Principe Island, Nov. 8 2006. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
UNESCO designates 26 new biosphere reserves amid biodiversity challenges and climate change
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 17:34 HKT
One of the unspent shell casings recovered with engraving "ANTI ICE" and posted by FBI Director Kash Patel via X, at a shooting in a location given as Dallas, Texas ICE facility, U.S., in this image released on September 24, 2025. @FBIDirectorKash via X /Handout via REUTERS
Suspect in Dallas shooting sought to 'terrorize' ICE agents, officials say
WORLD NEWS
26-09-2025 12:50 HKT
Edwin Cardona, left, who had an appointment at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, stands with his wife Arianny Sierra and their sons, after a shooting at the facility, in Dallas on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Motive of shooter who officials say opened fire at Dallas ICE facility remains unclear
WORLD NEWS
25-09-2025 15:57 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (not pictured) during the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Al Drago
US judge blocks Trump from tying states' disaster aid to immigration enforcement
WORLD NEWS
25-09-2025 11:22 HKT
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses members of the U.N. Security Council during a high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
China leads nations with new climate plans, defying US climate denial
CHINA NEWS
25-09-2025 11:04 HKT
Sea ice in the Arctic Ocean is seen near Ny-Aalesund, Svalbard, Norway, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner./File Photo
China may strengthen climate role amid US fossil fuel push
CHINA NEWS
23-09-2025 11:25 HKT
19-year-old Joseph Lee, one of the youth plaintiffs in the Lighthiser v. Trump case, poses outside Russell Smith Courthouse in Missoula, Montana, on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Issam AHMED / AFP)
Young plaintiffs stand tall after taking on Trump climate agenda in court
WORLD NEWS
19-09-2025 13:02 HKT
A pharmacy sign displays a temperature of 45 degrees Celsius in Thionville, north-eastern France, on July 2, 2025, as a heatwave hits Europe. Scientists estimated on September 17, 2025 that rising temperatures from human-caused climate change were responsible for roughly 16,500 deaths in European cities this summer, warning the true toll of this "silent killer" could be even higher. (Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP)
Estimated 16,500 climate change deaths during Europe summer
WORLD NEWS
17-09-2025 17:56 HKT
Eva Lighthiser (2R), lead plaintiff in the Lighthiser v. Trump case, walks with attorney Mat dos Santos as they arrive at the Russell Smith Courthouse in Missoula, Montana, on September 16, 2025. (Photo by Issam AHMED / AFP)
'A better future is possible': Youths sue Trump over climate change
WORLD NEWS
17-09-2025 12:40 HKT
Members of the National Guard are seen while patrolling the National Mall, on September 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images/AFP
'Mockery of science': US experts blast Trump climate report
WORLD NEWS
03-09-2025 12:33 HKT
logo
(Video) Mother of eight-year-old baby abuser arrested after abuse video goes viral
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
Hong Kong overnight rate hits 5pc, year's peak
MARKET
30-09-2025 12:22 HKT
TVB denies report of sudden employee retirements
MARKET
29-09-2025 20:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.