logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

UNESCO designates 26 new biosphere reserves amid biodiversity challenges and climate change

WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 17:34 HKT
logo
logo
logo
FILE - The empty beach of the Bombom resort on Principe Island, Nov. 8 2006. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
FILE - The empty beach of the Bombom resort on Principe Island, Nov. 8 2006. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Solar panels are seen built over ponds in Jinhu County, Huai'an City, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on September 22, 2025. AFP
China's new climate target 'falls well short,' EU says
ESG & CLIMATE
25-09-2025 18:54 HKT
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses members of the U.N. Security Council during a high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
China leads nations with new climate plans, defying US climate denial
CHINA NEWS
25-09-2025 11:04 HKT
Sea ice in the Arctic Ocean is seen near Ny-Aalesund, Svalbard, Norway, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner./File Photo
China may strengthen climate role amid US fossil fuel push
CHINA NEWS
23-09-2025 11:25 HKT
A coal-burning power plant can be seen behind a factory in the city of Baotou, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo
What to look for in China and Europe's climate plans
CHINA NEWS
19-09-2025 18:58 HKT
19-year-old Joseph Lee, one of the youth plaintiffs in the Lighthiser v. Trump case, poses outside Russell Smith Courthouse in Missoula, Montana, on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Issam AHMED / AFP)
Young plaintiffs stand tall after taking on Trump climate agenda in court
WORLD NEWS
19-09-2025 13:02 HKT
A pharmacy sign displays a temperature of 45 degrees Celsius in Thionville, north-eastern France, on July 2, 2025, as a heatwave hits Europe. Scientists estimated on September 17, 2025 that rising temperatures from human-caused climate change were responsible for roughly 16,500 deaths in European cities this summer, warning the true toll of this "silent killer" could be even higher. (Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP)
Estimated 16,500 climate change deaths during Europe summer
WORLD NEWS
17-09-2025 17:56 HKT
Eva Lighthiser (2R), lead plaintiff in the Lighthiser v. Trump case, walks with attorney Mat dos Santos as they arrive at the Russell Smith Courthouse in Missoula, Montana, on September 16, 2025. (Photo by Issam AHMED / AFP)
'A better future is possible': Youths sue Trump over climate change
WORLD NEWS
17-09-2025 12:40 HKT
Marvel at the magnificent fireworks at the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest
HONG KONG NEWS
10-09-2025 15:30 HKT
Members of the National Guard are seen while patrolling the National Mall, on September 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images/AFP
'Mockery of science': US experts blast Trump climate report
WORLD NEWS
03-09-2025 12:33 HKT
People enjoy the snow at Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort amid an orange alert for heat in Shanghai, China August 28, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Shanghai locals seek to beat the heat at indoor skiing resort
CHINA NEWS
29-08-2025 17:45 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.