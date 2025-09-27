More questions than answers surround Trump's TikTok deal

The TikTok logo is seen outside the Chinese video app company’s Los Angeles offices on April 4, 2025 in Culver City, California. China said on September 26, 2025 it hoped the United States would provide "open and fair" treatment for TikTok and other Chinese companies investing in the country, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on a proposed deal for a US version of the popular app. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)