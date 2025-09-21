In historic move, UK recognizes a Palestinian state despite opposition from US and Israel

Read More
UK to launch digital ID scheme to curb illegal migration
26-09-2025 19:01 HKT
Britain considers support for Jaguar Land Rover's suppliers
26-09-2025 10:38 HKT
The Capston: A New Era in Luxury Living at Nine Elms, London
26-09-2025 09:00 HKT
France's ex-president Sarkozy convicted in Libya trial
25-09-2025 17:43 HKT
Palestinian leader to address UN as peace push gathers steam
25-09-2025 14:00 HKT
Australia's social media ban for teens draws praise at UN
25-09-2025 12:37 HKT
Eli Lilly's boss calls UK the 'worst' European country for drug prices
24-09-2025 18:43 HKT
Escalatorgate: White House urges probe into Trump UN malfunctions
24-09-2025 13:49 HKT
What you will and won't see at this year's UN General Assembly
23-09-2025 21:21 HKT