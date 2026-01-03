News
Adrian Cheng’s early bet on Biren delivers as GPU maker debuts in Hong Kong
2 hours ago
Adrian Cheng backed Biren Technology in 2021 before the AI chip sector caught mainstream attention.
Hong Kong’s millionaires typically become multi-millionaires at 39, a survey finds
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
02-01-2026 11:28 HKT
Lin Heung Kui takes Mong Kok space at about HK$102,000 a month
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
23-12-2025 20:44 HKT
Default rate for the Special 100 percent Loan Guarantee rose to 18.5 pc
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
23-12-2025 17:52 HKT
JPMorgan exploring crypto trading for institutional clients, Bloomberg News reports
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
22-12-2025 22:55 HKT
HSBC appoints ex-Citi executive Ida Liu to lead private bank
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
22-12-2025 22:51 HKT
China economy grew below 3 pc in 2025, half of official target, think tank estimates
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
22-12-2025 22:46 HKT
Swire Properties sells Deep Water Bay luxury homes for HK$2.2 bln
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
22-12-2025 17:47 HKT
Elon Musk becomes first person worth US$700 billion following pay package ruling
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
21-12-2025 17:14 HKT
China set to keep rates steady for seventh month despite slowing economy
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
19-12-2025 15:52 HKT
Investors react to BOJ's decision to hike rates
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
19-12-2025 15:41 HKT
Sai Kung campsites packed on New Year's Eve, litter draws wild boars
HONG KONG NEWS
02-01-2026 05:02 HKT
US woman arrested for theft, assault after caught with suitcase in Causeway Bay
HONG KONG NEWS
02-01-2026 00:12 HKT
Grieving father mourns filial daughter killed in Ngau Tau Kok; police hunt boyfriend
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
