logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
WEALTH & INVESTMENT

UBS may cut 10,000 more jobs by 2027 in Credit Suisse integration - report

WEALTH & INVESTMENT
8 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland, May 1, 2025. REUTERS
A logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland, May 1, 2025. REUTERS
ubslayoff

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Reuters
UBS: China's property slump likely to persist for at least 2 more years
MARKET
24-11-2025 16:50 HKT
A logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland, May 1, 2025. REUTERS
UBS: supreme court ruling against Trump tariffs could force US$140 bln refunds, reshape US trade policy
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
06-11-2025 15:03 HKT
Colm Kelleher, Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS, attends the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China, November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
UBS chairman says Switzerland is having an 'identity crisis'
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
04-11-2025 11:50 HKT
A Meta logo is pictured at a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
Meta is cutting around 600 roles in AI unit, Axios reports
TECH & STARTUP
22-10-2025 22:19 HKT
Nuno Matos, Chief Executive Officer of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ), speaks to the media outside the Australian Financial Review Asia Summit, in Sydney, Australia, September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Australia's ANZ to cut 3,500 jobs as new CEO Matos takes charge
MARKET
09-09-2025 12:06 HKT
A sign is shown at the entrance to the headquarters of Intel Corporation in Santa Clara, California February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo
Intel is cutting more jobs as CEO Tan tries to fix manufacturing missteps
TECH & STARTUP
25-07-2025 12:00 HKT
Donald Choi. Singtao
URA's new chief says cash flow tight in near term, no layoff plans
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
18-07-2025 18:15 HKT
Alexandr Wang. Reuters
Scale AI to cut 14pc of global staff following Meta investment
MARKET
17-07-2025 11:31 HKT
Reuters
Starbucks to enforce 4-day office return or offer exit package
MARKET
15-07-2025 11:23 HKT
A view of logos displayed outside a Burberry store on New Bond Street in London, Britain, July 15, 2024. (Reuters)
Burberry plans 1,700 job cuts, full-year profit beats expectations
WORLD NEWS
14-05-2025 15:13 HKT
(File photo)
Construction workers affected by scaffold ban get free skills training and cash allowances
HONG KONG NEWS
06-12-2025 21:37 HKT
(File photo)
LegCo Election records over 1.13m voters in first 12 hours
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau go public with their romance following months of speculation
WORLD NEWS
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.