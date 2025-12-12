Oscar-nominated #MeToo film finally screened in Japan

Read More
Yen resilient after earthquake hits Japan, Fed and RBA in view
09-12-2025 10:37 HKT
Japan lifts tsunami warning after 7.5-magnitude earthquake
09-12-2025 09:50 HKT
Glico recalls 20 chocolate products due to smell
08-12-2025 21:53 HKT
Japan summons China envoy over fighter jet incident
08-12-2025 15:23 HKT
Japan revises July-September GDP contraction to 2.3pc from 1.8pc
08-12-2025 10:59 HKT
Chinese navy says Japan's claims inconsistent with facts
07-12-2025 16:26 HKT
CupNoodles Museum to close in January after four-year run
10-12-2025 19:32 HKT