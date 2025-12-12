logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Oscar-nominated #MeToo film finally screened in Japan

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A movie promotional flyer of the feature film "Black Box Diaries," by journalist and director Shiori Ito, is displayed at a movie theater in Tokyo on December 12, 2025. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
A movie promotional flyer of the feature film "Black Box Diaries," by journalist and director Shiori Ito, is displayed at a movie theater in Tokyo on December 12, 2025. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Oscar-nominated#MeToo film#metooscreenedJapan

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Visitors take souvenir photos next to a bear warning sign at Shirakawa-go, a popular tourist spot and one of Japan's UNESCO World Heritage sites, in Shirakawa village, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, November 15, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan bear victim's watch shows last movements
WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
Visitors take souvenir photos next to a bear warning sign at Shirakawa-go, a popular tourist spot and one of Japan's UNESCO World Heritage sites, in Shirakawa village, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, November 15, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Bear spotted at Japan ski resort in latest incident
WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend a press conference in Berlin, Germany July 3, 2025. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben/File Photo
Japan threatening us militarily, China foreign minister tells German counterpart
CHINA NEWS
09-12-2025 12:06 HKT
Holograms, which show different images and colours depending on the angle at which they are viewed, are seen on the new Japanese 1,000 yen banknote as the new note is displayed at a currency museum of the Bank of Japan, on the day the new notes of 10,000 yen, 5,000 yen and 1,000 yen went into circulation, in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
Yen resilient after earthquake hits Japan, Fed and RBA in view
MARKET
09-12-2025 10:37 HKT
Traffic is restricted on a road following the issuance of a tsunami warning in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, Japan, December 9, 2025, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS
Japan lifts tsunami warning after 7.5-magnitude earthquake
WORLD NEWS
09-12-2025 09:50 HKT
Glico recalls 20 chocolate products due to smell
WORLD NEWS
08-12-2025 21:53 HKT
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara holds a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on December 8, 2025. (AFP)
Japan summons China envoy over fighter jet incident
CHINA NEWS
08-12-2025 15:23 HKT
Japan revises July-September GDP contraction to 2.3pc from 1.8pc
MARKET
08-12-2025 10:59 HKT
Chinese navy says Japan's claims inconsistent with facts
CHINA NEWS
07-12-2025 16:26 HKT
Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sails through the Miyako Strait near Okinawa on its way to the Pacific in this handout photo taken by Japan Self-Defense Forces and released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan on April 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Chinese jets directed fire-control radar at Japanese aircraft, Japan says
CHINA NEWS
07-12-2025 12:36 HKT
CupNoodles Museum to close in January after four-year run
HONG KONG NEWS
10-12-2025 19:32 HKT
8-month-pregnant woman gives birth in Central mall toilet; both in stable condition
HONG KONG NEWS
11-12-2025 19:07 HKT
Meat patty rice madness: Yuen Long cha chaan teng owner stressed despite sudden rush
HONG KONG NEWS
11-12-2025 16:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.