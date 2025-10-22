logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
WEALTH & INVESTMENT

HK government pockets 140 percent more from stock stamp duty in April-Sept

WEALTH & INVESTMENT
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
SING TAO
SING TAO
stamp dutyrevenuestocktradinggovernmentdefict

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Bottles of Coca-Cola are displayed at a supermarket of Swiss retailer Denner in Glattbrugg, Switzerland June 26, 2020. REUTERS
Coca-Cola results top estimates as zero-sugar, smaller pack sizes boost sales
MARKET
18 hours ago
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall Street opens flat as investors assess earnings for direction
MARKET
19 hours ago
Pop Mart's flagship Labubu toy. Reuters
Pop Mart Q3 revenue surges despite investor concerns over growth sustainability
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
23 hours ago
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St opens higher with big earnings, inflation data on deck
MARKET
20-10-2025 21:39 HKT
The US Capitol dome is pictured ahead of a vigil held on the steps of the US House of Representatives with family members of hostages and victims of Hamas, in Washington, US, January 17, 2024. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden
Data darkness in US spreads a global shadow
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
15-10-2025 20:06 HKT
Vicki Kwok Wong Wing-ki, Kevin Choi and Vic Yau Cheuk-hang
Kevin Choi takes up permanent secretary for Innovation
HONG KONG NEWS
14-10-2025 18:08 HKT
Singtao
"Irrational selloff ": Opportunity opens for investors despite geopolitical uncertainties
MARKET
14-10-2025 09:30 HKT
Reuters
Steep stock, crypto correction ahead
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
13-10-2025 09:05 HKT
Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast
TECH & STARTUP
05-10-2025 17:23 HKT
Dollar eases to week low as US government shutdown raises uncertainty
MARKET
01-10-2025 17:07 HKT
4 men slashed inside Tsim Sha Tsui convenience store
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
HK’s next domestic workforce majority
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 08:00 HKT
Air traffic recording sheds light on final moments before cargo plane veered into sea
HONG KONG NEWS
21-10-2025 16:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.