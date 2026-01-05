Wall St opens higher on tech rebound; energy stocks jump after Venezuela strike

Read More
Hang Seng Index muted at noon
11 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
14 hours ago
Wall Street opens higher on first trading day of 2026
02-01-2026 22:39 HKT
Hang Seng Index rallies 700 points on first trading day of 2026
02-01-2026 16:49 HKT
Hang Seng Index jumps by midday on first trading day of 2026
02-01-2026 12:31 HKT
Hang Seng Index jumps above 26,000 on first trading day of 2026
02-01-2026 10:17 HKT
Hong Kong stocks set to top 30,000 level in 2026
01-01-2026 17:22 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq opens lower as Broadcom adds to AI bubble angst
12-12-2025 22:45 HKT
Nasdaq seeks more power to block IPOs vulnerable to manipulation
12-12-2025 22:16 HKT
Nike searches surge after photo of detained Maduro in Tech tracksuit
04-01-2026 23:46 HKT