logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
WEALTH & INVESTMENT

US pauses tariff on Singapore patent drugs for exemption talks

WEALTH & INVESTMENT
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A view of the skyline in Singapore, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo
A view of the skyline in Singapore, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo
tariffsingaporeusmedicine

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Singtao
"Irrational selloff ": Opportunity opens for investors despite geopolitical uncertainties
MARKET
7 hours ago
Reuters
Commerce Ministry slams Washington's “double standards”
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
13-10-2025 09:30 HKT
Reuters
Steep stock, crypto correction ahead
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
13-10-2025 09:05 HKT
Reuters
China hits back at U.S. over rare earths dispute, calls Trump’s tariff threat “double standards”
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-10-2025 14:46 HKT
A bronze seal for the Department of the Treasury is shown at the U.S. Treasury building in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US imposes sanctions on China refinery, others for Iran oil purchases
CHINA NEWS
10-10-2025 12:52 HKT
The Helix Bridge is seen next to the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort, during dusk in the central business district of Singapore, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lam
Singapore and New Zealand sign comprehensive strategic partnership
WORLD NEWS
10-10-2025 09:10 HKT
Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira speaks during a High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Brazil, US officials agree to meet in Washington to discuss trade
MARKET
09-10-2025 22:21 HKT
Staff members of Bank of Japan walk between the BOJ headquarters buildings in Tokyo, Japan September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
US tariff impact on Japan corporate profits uncertain, BOJ official says
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
06-10-2025 15:38 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after he landed back at the White House during a Marine One arrival on September 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Trump renews tariff threat on movies made abroad
WORLD NEWS
29-09-2025 22:34 HKT
A person holding a Ghana flag in a file photo. Fan with flag Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Steven Paston
US reverses Ghana visa curbs as country becomes deportation hub
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 18:18 HKT
Indonesian domestic helper in HK turns out to be modern-day Cinderella
HONG KONG NEWS
13-10-2025 16:27 HKT
Postnatal depression suspected in double death case in Shouson Garden
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
HK TV report exposes shocking indecent behavior at Tsing Yi public staircase
HONG KONG NEWS
11-10-2025 10:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.