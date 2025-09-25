News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
Chery Auto Listed on HKEX: Backed by Cornerstone Investors, Dual Drivers of New Energy and Globalization Accelerate Growth
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
25-09-2025 18:00 HKT
Top News
Read More
Hong Kong's 10th silver bond draws HK$98.5 billion orders, up 40pc
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
9 hours ago
China unveils 500 billion yuan financing tools to bolster investment
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
14 hours ago
Hong Kong aims to deepen financial cooperation with Slovenia and Poland, exploring more opportunities
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
14 hours ago
Laopu Gold opens third Hong Kong store at IFC, largest outlet yet
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
15 hours ago
JingDong Industrials aims to raise US$500 million in Hong Kong IPO, sources say
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
16 hours ago
Apple's Cook discloses personal Bitcoin holdings
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
18 hours ago
China’s industrial profits rise 0.9pc in January-August
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
21 hours ago
Hong Kong’s eMPF nears full rollout, MPFA emphasizes data security
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
28-09-2025 18:09 HKT
Hong Kong’s financial strength continues to rise, gains international recognition, Paul Chan says
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
28-09-2025 16:06 HKT
New World Development sets HK$27b sales target
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
26-09-2025 19:07 HKT
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.