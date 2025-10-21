Gold's record run pauses as investors book profits

Read More
Zijin Gold records US$905 million in profit in the first three quarters
20-10-2025 13:02 HKT
China's new home prices fall at fastest pace in 11 months
20-10-2025 10:37 HKT
Steep stock, crypto correction ahead
13-10-2025 09:05 HKT
Hongkongers rush to sell family jewels as gold glitters
10-10-2025 12:39 HKT
Gold builds on historic rally, soars past US$4,000/oz for first time
08-10-2025 11:01 HKT
China's central bank extends gold buying for 11th month
07-10-2025 15:40 HKT
Bitcoin hits all-time high above US$125,000
05-10-2025 16:22 HKT
HK’s next domestic workforce majority
20-10-2025 08:00 HKT