Global banks redeploy senior staff to Hong Kong as hiring demand jumps 30–40 percent

Read More
Meituan-backed AI robotics firm plans a HK IPO to raise US$200m
24-09-2025 17:17 HKT
Zijin Gold International readies up to US$3 bln Hong Kong IPO
12-09-2025 14:45 HKT
Hong Kong stocks touched 26,500 level on Friday
12-09-2025 10:21 HKT
Hesai sets HK$212.8 per share price for Hong Kong IPO
11-09-2025 21:24 HKT
Hong Kong shares dip as region rallies on Fed cut hopes
11-09-2025 16:37 HKT
Hong Kong stocks rebounded above 26,000 level by Thursday noon
11-09-2025 12:59 HKT
Hong Kong stocks ended the three-day rally on Thursday
11-09-2025 10:03 HKT