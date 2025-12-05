Baidu's Kunlunxin, valued at close to $23 billion, eyes Hong Kong IPO: Reuters

Read More
HashKey Holdings passes HK listing hearing
01-12-2025 16:12 HKT
Hong Kong IPOs could raise $320bln in 2026, EY forecasts
27-11-2025 17:23 HKT
Tesla supplier CNGR's HK IPO retail tranche 4 times oversubscribed
09-11-2025 20:25 HKT
OpenAI is not working on an IPO yet, CFO says
06-11-2025 13:19 HKT
Softcare's retail tranche oversubscribed by 1,816 times
05-11-2025 16:02 HKT
HKEX posts third straight record quarterly profit as trading surges
05-11-2025 13:10 HKT
Missing Air India Boeing 737 found after 13 years at Kolkata airport
05-12-2025 04:50 HKT
Final videos show last moments of 5 workers killed in Tai Po fire
04-12-2025 07:35 HKT