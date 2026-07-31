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TENNIS

Coleman Wong reaches Los Cabos Open semi-finals and achieves career-high ranking

TENNIS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong tennis star Coleman Wong has advanced to the semi-finals of the Los Cabos Open in Mexico. His dominant quarter-final performance has propelled him into the top 100 of the world rankings for the first time in his professional career.

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Wong delivered a commanding performance against American opponent Jenson Brooksby in the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 tournament. 

The top-ranked Hong Kong player controlled the tempo early, surging through the opening set before weathering a tougher challenge in the second set to seal a 6-1, 7-5 victory.

The win marks another major milestone in Wong's career progression on the professional tour.

Following the result, his live world ranking rose to a career-high number 90, marking a historical achievement for Hong Kong tennis on the global stage.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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