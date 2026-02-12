logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
TECH & STARTUP

Seeking Mexico foothold, China's BYD and Geely bid to buy car plant

TECH & STARTUP
12-02-2026 19:30 HKT
logo
logo
logo
A drone view shows the Cooperation Manufacturing Plant Aguascalientes (COMPAS), a Nissan and Mercedes?enz joint factory with a 230,000?ehicle capacity, in Aguascalientes, Mexico, February 9, 2026. REUTERS/Liberto Urena
A drone view shows the Cooperation Manufacturing Plant Aguascalientes (COMPAS), a Nissan and Mercedes?enz joint factory with a 230,000?ehicle capacity, in Aguascalientes, Mexico, February 9, 2026. REUTERS/Liberto Urena
tariffMexicoChinaautomobileMercedesBYD1211USTrump

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
File Photo
China confirms visa-free access for Canada, UK visitors from Feb 17
CHINA NEWS
9 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Rubio tells Munich security forum that US and Europe belong together
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 17:32 HKT
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
China's top diplomat warns against 'knee-jerk' calls for decoupling
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 17:27 HKT
U.S. and European Union flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Europe calls for US reset at security talks
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 17:21 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump threatens to order election reforms, bypassing Congress
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 15:10 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China top court says drivers responsible despite autonomous technology
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 14:25 HKT
The construction of U.S.President Donald Trump's White House ballroom continues in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Washington panel set to consider Trump's ballroom project in March
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 13:53 HKT
A man walks past the Alibaba logo displayed at its booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
US withdraws newly updated list of firms allegedly aiding China's military
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 12:58 HKT
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)
China’s Wang Yi urges EU to manage frictions, deepen cooperation
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 11:57 HKT
A satellite image shows the USS Gerald R. Ford off the coast of St Thomas Island, U.S. Virgin Islands, January 24, 2026. 2026 PLANET LABS PBC/Handout via REUTERS
Trump says Iran regime change could be 'best thing' as second carrier heads to Middle East
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 11:40 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.