News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
TECH & STARTUP

Hang Seng Indexes Company inclines to keep 30 constituent stocks in tech Index, product chief says

TECH & STARTUP
11 mins ago
Hang Sengtechindexconstituent

A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St opens higher on tariff relief
MARKET
13 hours ago
Wall Street opens higher after rout, Trump speech in focus
MARKET
21-01-2026 22:42 HKT
EU phase-out of high-risk tech targets Huawei, Chinese companies
TECH & STARTUP
20-01-2026 23:11 HKT
Reuters
Wall Street slides as US-Greenland standoff knocks sentiment
MARKET
20-01-2026 22:39 HKT
HKEX
Hang Seng Index fails to hold on to 27,000 points
MARKET
14-01-2026 17:19 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St opens lower; defense firms up as Trump calls for budget boost
MARKET
08-01-2026 22:39 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
Chinese tech firms rise in Hong Kong debut as US-China rivalry heats up
TECH & STARTUP
08-01-2026 17:13 HKT
Rene Haas, CEO of chip tech provider Arm Holdings, holds a replica of a chip with his company's logo on it, during an event in which Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim officially announces a $250 million deal with the company, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 5, 2025. REUTERS
Arm launches 'Physical AI' unit, joining rush to robotics by tech and automakers
TECH & STARTUP
08-01-2026 11:27 HKT
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS
China asks tech firms to halt orders for Nvidia's H200 chips, Information reports
TECH & STARTUP
08-01-2026 10:55 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St opens muted after AI-driven rally; labor data in focus
MARKET
07-01-2026 22:42 HKT
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham purchases 7,000 sq ft mansion for $81.4mn
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 15:46 HKT
Carina Hong
24-Year-old math prodigy Carina Hong recruits legendary mathematician Ken Ono to AI startup
CHINA NEWS
19-01-2026 18:54 HKT
Fencer Edgar Cheung spends $1.87m on parking space at St Martin
HK PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 06:17 HKT
