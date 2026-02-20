logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Wall St dips after weaker-than-expected GDP, higher inflation data

FINANCE
20-02-2026 22:51 HKT
logo
logo
logo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
wall StreetS&P 500Nasdaqstocksstockequityindex

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng Index dives to new low this year on Middle East conflict on Monday
FINANCE
8 mins ago
Hang Seng Index's loss narrows at noon on the Iran conflict on Monday
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Hang Seng Index slumps nearly 600 points in early trading on Middle East conflict
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 15, 2025. REUTERS
Wall St opens lower as AI worries spook investors; Nasdaq eyes monthly drop
FINANCE
27-02-2026 22:40 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares close higher, SHKP jumps 7pc
FINANCE
27-02-2026 16:30 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong shares gain further by noon
FINANCE
27-02-2026 12:16 HKT
HKEX.
Hang Seng Index inches up 66 points at the open
FINANCE
27-02-2026 09:56 HKT
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 10, 2025. REUTERS
S&P 500 opens subdued as Nvidia's strong results draw muted reaction
FINANCE
26-02-2026 22:39 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong shares closed lower on Thursday, CKI rises 4.5pc
FINANCE
26-02-2026 17:33 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
HKEX profit soars 36 percent to a new high
FINANCE
26-02-2026 12:28 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.