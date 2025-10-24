Xiaomi offers purchase tax subsidies for locked-in EV orders for 2026 cars

Read More
Xiaomi launches short-drama app featuring ad-free experience
16-10-2025 22:41 HKT
Trump asks US Supreme Court to allow firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook
19-09-2025 10:25 HKT
Chery Automobile attracts $3.9b shortly after book building kicks off
17-09-2025 17:19 HKT
'Why not?' Europeans warming up to Chinese electric cars
11-09-2025 18:09 HKT
Central Kowloon Bypass Yau Ma Tei Section to open on Dec 21: sources
22-10-2025 21:59 HKT
Man attacked by 3 knife-wielding assailants in Wan Chai alley
23-10-2025 07:08 HKT
Pregnant couple falls to death in Tuen Mun after rejected abortion
19-10-2025 18:04 HKT