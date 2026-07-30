Algernon Yau sees golden opportunities in HK’s aging population

Hong Kong’s aging population presents not only social challenges but also opportunities for innovation and economic growth, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah said as the Golden Age Expo and Summit opened on Thursday.

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Speaking at the opening ceremony of the three-day event at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Yau said the city’s demographic profile was changing rapidly.

He noted that the national 15th Five-Year Plan emphasizes responding proactively to population aging by developing the silver economy, expanding the supply of age-friendly products and elderly services, and strengthening financial and policy support for elderly care.

The government’s Working Group on Promoting Silver Economy has introduced 30 measures across five areas since last year, covering consumption, industry development, product quality assurance, financial security and the participation of older people in the workforce.

The 11th Golden Age Expo and Summit brings together more than 200 exhibitors showcasing gerontechnology, healthcare products and services aimed at improving the quality of life of older people.

Running until Saturday, the event also features forums and workshops on subjects including cross-border cooperation in the silver economy, artificial intelligence and the integration of Chinese and Western medicine.

Among the exhibits is an AI-powered toenail-care device developed by a group of secondary school students.

Equipped with a camera, the device is designed to identify possible problems such as ingrown or fungal nails before filing the toenails automatically. It could allow older people with limited mobility to maintain their nail hygiene without having to bend down.

A caregiver visiting the exhibition said her elderly husband regularly had to travel to a care facility to have his toenails trimmed. She believed the invention could make everyday life more convenient for older people and their carers.