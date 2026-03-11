logo
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Sabalenka in statement win against Osaka

SPORTS UPDATES
21 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Aryna Sabalenka stretches for a ball while playing Naomi Osaka. AFP
Aryna Sabalenka stretches for a ball while playing Naomi Osaka. AFP

Antonin Kinsky with Cristian Romero after being substituted just 17 minutes into the Champions League last-16 match against Atletico Madrid. REUTERS
Quick pullout 'necessary to preserve’ Spurs 'keeper after horror start
SPORTS UPDATES
4 hours ago
Bam Adebayo's 83-point performance is is only second to Wilt Chamberlain's iconic 100-point haul against the New York Knicks in 1962. REUTERS
Bang! Bang! Bam! Miami Heat's Adebayo drops 83 points on Wizards
SPORTS UPDATES
4 hours ago
Luis Enrique looks on as Paris Saint-Germain players attend a training session. AFP
Luis Enrique confident PSG can raise game ahead of Chelsea showdown
SPORTS UPDATES
22 hours ago
Vinicius Junior represents Madrid’s best hope of success against Manchester City. AFP
Real trouble for Madrid as last-16 tie with City looms
SPORTS UPDATES
10-03-2026 18:28 HKT
Tony Burke with, from left, Fatemeh Pasandideh, Mona Hamoudi, Atefeh Ramezanizadeh, Zahra Ghanbari and Zahra Sarbali. REUTERS
Australia grants humanitarian visas to five Iranian players
SPORTS UPDATES
10-03-2026 18:12 HKT
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander challenges the Denver Nuggets' defense. REUTERS
Thunder star matches 63-year-old NBA scoring record
SPORTS UPDATES
10-03-2026 18:07 HKT
Suryakumar Yadav lifts the trophy as India celebrate winning the T20 World Cup for the third time. REUTERS
Olympic gold next big target for fearless India
SPORTS UPDATES
09-03-2026 17:43 HKT
Eddie Howe says the visit of Barcelona is a 'massive' game in club history. REUTERS
Newcastle aim to step up for 'massive' Barca clash
SPORTS UPDATES
09-03-2026 17:40 HKT
Coco Gauff, left, talks to Alex Eala about her injury after retiring from their third-round match. AFP
Pain for Coco Gauff as Alex Eala marches on
SPORTS UPDATES
09-03-2026 17:35 HKT
George Russell celebrates on the podium after winning the Australian Grand Prix. REUTERS
Dominant win but Mercedes need to raise game, says Russell
SPORTS UPDATES
08-03-2026 16:59 HKT
