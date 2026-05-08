Cloudview sold a two-bedroom unit via tender on Friday for $7.4 million

Cloudview in Sheung Shui, developed by Wing Tai Properties (0369), sold a two-bedroom unit via tender on Friday, totaling HK$7.4 million.

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The unit's size is 370 square feet. The price per sq ft also marked a new high at HK$20,000.

Terence Yang, executive director of sales and marketing at Wing Tai Properties, said the project has sold over 300 units so far, including five special units.