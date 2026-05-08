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PROPERTY

Cloudview sold a two-bedroom unit via tender on Friday for $7.4 million

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Cloudview in Sheung Shui, developed by Wing Tai Properties (0369), sold a two-bedroom unit via tender on Friday, totaling HK$7.4 million.

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The unit's size is 370 square feet. The price per sq ft also marked a new high at HK$20,000.

Terence Yang, executive director of sales and marketing at Wing Tai Properties, said the project has sold over 300 units so far, including five special units.

 

CloudviewSheun ShuiWing Tai Properties

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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