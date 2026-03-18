Wing Tai's Cloudview adds 146 units on Wednesday

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Wing Tai Properties' Cloudview adds 77 units on Sunday
15-03-2026 16:34 HKT
Cloudview receives around 2,500 checks by Wednesday
11-03-2026 20:48 HKT
Cloudview uploads sales arrangement on Tuesday
10-03-2026 17:13 HKT
Cloudview releases first price list of 154 units on Tuesday
03-03-2026 16:53 HKT
Price for Cloudview to launch within few days
24-02-2026 17:21 HKT
Cloudview plans to launch tender for special units first
05-02-2026 17:35 HKT
Prices for Cloudview in Sheung Shui to be announced after CNY
04-02-2026 18:04 HKT
Prices for Cloudview in Sheung Shui to be unveiled after Spring Festival
27-01-2026 16:45 HKT
More units to be unveiled for UNI Residence in Sha Tin
22-05-2025 17:19 HKT