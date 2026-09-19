logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Flawed AI-linked intel almost led US to board China ship: report

CHINA
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 31, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 31, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

The US military came close to boarding a Chinese vessel in the Middle East earlier this year based on a flawed intelligence report prepared with the help of artificial intelligence, CNN said Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US intelligence indicated the ship was carrying nuclear weapons-related components, leading American forces to prepare to intercept it, the broadcaster reported, citing four anonymous sources familiar with the incident.

But the operation was called off after officials determined that an AI chatbot used by an analyst had misidentified the material the ship was carrying.

CNN quoted one source as saying the intelligence report was "entirely false" but "almost started a war."

It did not specify what the vessel was actually carrying or where it was bound.

US Central Command -- which is responsible for American forces in the Middle East -- did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported incident.

The CNN report comes after a furor erupted earlier this month when a researcher publicly resigned from leading AI firm Anthropic over fears that the technology could escape human control.

Another Anthropic employee, who did not resign, said publicly that "we really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans," and that he thought the chances were greater than "10 percent within the next decade."

Despite the warnings, US President Donald Trump and some of his key allies have voiced opposition to drastically curbing the development of artificial intelligence.

In a separate incident involving the US military and China, Politico reported Friday that F-35 jet parts -- including a sensitive stealth canopy for a cockpit -- were diverted to Hong Kong and are now missing, raising fears that Beijing had obtained sensitive American military technology.

The parts were headed from Australia to the United States for repairs when the diversion occurred, the US outlet reported, adding that it was unclear why the parts were rerouted or where they are now.

A spokesperson for Lockheed Martin, which manages the F-35 supply chain, said the company could not discuss specific shipments because of "security reasons."

"Lockheed Martin follows all US regulations established by the Department of War and regulated by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) regarding the shipment of aircraft components," the spokesperson said.

"Our teams handle every shipment with the utmost diligence and safeguards to ensure the integrity of the F-35 program and the security of our allied partners."

AFP

AIintelUSChinaship

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng shake hands during trade talks at OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) headquarters in Paris, France, March 16, 2026. The U.S. Treasury/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
US Treasury's Bessent to discuss AI, rare earths with China's He, source says
CHINA
2 hours ago
Gemini app icon in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
Gemini hacked three companies in first known breakout by Google's AI
WORLD
4 hours ago
BYD, CATL, Xiaomi executives may join Xi's US visit, sources say
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Oil tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at Yangshan port in Shanghai, China March 14, 2018. Reuters
Oil pares losses as market weighs Saudi supply concerns, Middle East tensions
FINANCE
16 hours ago
China's RoboTechnik to launch US$800 million Hong Kong listing on September 21, sources say
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Photo by JEKESAI NJIKIZANA / AFP Zimbabwe farm workers harvest blueberries into punnets and crates ready for export into global markets at Forrester Estates in Mvurwi, on August 20 2026.
Zimbabwe farmers seek funds to cash in on China blueberry boom
CHINA
20 hours ago
Unitree G1 robots perform at the 2026 World Robot Conference, in Beijing, China, August 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Founder of Chinese startup Spirit AI says robot brains set for 2027 breakthrough
INNOVATION
21 hours ago
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen sinks, sending Japan stocks surging as BOJ hike draws two dissents
FINANCE
23 hours ago
CXMT logo is seen in this illustration taken July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China's CXMT eyes flash-memory push amid global shortage; firm to take on Samsung, YMTC
INNOVATION
18-09-2026 14:19 HKT
The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its booth during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition (SEDEX 2024) in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS
SK Hynix's Solidigm unit is weighing NAND memory chip factory in US, sources say
INNOVATION
18-09-2026 14:17 HKT
Mainland visitor sparks debate over Hong Kong subway escalator etiquette
SOCIAL BUZZ
18-09-2026 12:19 HKT
logo
(Video) Boy narrowly escapes fatal accident after darting across Yau Tong road
NEWS
19 hours ago
IG@joannawietrzyk
HYROX incontinence controversy: PUMA removes Joanna Wietrzyk pages from some websites, sparking split speculation
WORLD
18-09-2026 05:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.