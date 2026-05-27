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WORLD

Diver says 'racing against time' to rescue 7 trapped in Laos cave

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Members of a rescue team work to save seven people trapped in a cave, at a location given as Xaisomboun Province, Laos, in this handout image released May 25, 2026. Metta Tham Kalasin Rescue/Handout via REUTERS
Members of a rescue team work to save seven people trapped in a cave, at a location given as Xaisomboun Province, Laos, in this handout image released May 25, 2026. Metta Tham Kalasin Rescue/Handout via REUTERS

Rescuers were "racing against time" on Wednesday to extract seven people trapped in a flooded cave for a week in Laos, a specialist diver involved in the operation said.

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"If all the possible safety matters can be met today, we are considering a final search dive into the last chamber to locate the lost 7," Finnish diver Mikko Paasi said in a social media post.

"We are racing against time as today marks the 7th day and the way in is full of challenges," added Paasi, one of the rescuers who aided the dramatic 2018 retrieval of a youth football team from a flooded cave in Thailand.

Seven Laotian villagers entered the cave in central Xaysomboun province, about 125 kilometres (78 miles) northeast of the capital Vientiane, on May 20, Laotian state media said this week.

They were searching for gold but instead got trapped inside the cave -- what Paasi called an "abandoned gold mine" -- after heavy rain triggered flash flooding, blocking their exit.

Authorities and villagers have worked to pump water out, but rescue teams were not able to reach the group, state media said on Monday.

By Wednesday morning, the water level in the cave had dried up considerably with rescuers continuing to pump it out, state-run Lao Economic Daily said on Wednesday.

Laotian rescuers, local officials and villagers gathered outside the cave on Wednesday morning before rescue operations resumed to perform a traditional spiritual ceremony, offering chickens and rice alcohol to sacred spirits believed to protect the mountain and rescuers, a Laotian rescue group said.

Images shared by rescue teams on social media showed the offerings laid beside the cave entrance.

The cave system, located in a remote area, extends deep underground, with multiple levels and narrow passages.

Inside the cave, Paasi said "you have to navigate hundreds of meters (yards) of constant restrictions, flood waters, collapse hazards and high risk of contaminated air quality".

The missing seven people "should be trapped in the terminal chamber" around 300 metres from the exit, said Paasi, who is part of team that includes another diver and a team manager from Laos.

"We are still in high spirits that we will find the miners alive as they entered the mine with resources to stay sub-terrain for several days," Paasi said.

AFP

Diverracing against timerescue7 trappedLaoscave

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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