Cathay Pacific cancels flights to Riyadh, Dubai until March 14

HKUST reports no students in exchange programs in Middle Eastern Countries
02-03-2026 22:21 HKT
Middle East fighting overshadows world telecom show
02-03-2026 20:12 HKT
Israel vows intensified attacks: latest developments in US-Iran war
02-03-2026 18:38 HKT
Middle East tensions disrupt 27 flights in HK
02-03-2026 13:33 HKT
Three Hong Kong school groups return safely from Dubai exchange trip
02-03-2026 13:14 HKT
HKO warns of possible hail and heavy rain in coming hours
02-03-2026 19:38 HKT