Swipe Down & Vote!

HONG KONG
NEWS
NEWS
19 hours ago
Top News
Read More
NEWS
17 hours ago
NEWS
17 hours ago
Dehumidifier sparks fire at Wong Tai Sin estate, 3 injured, 300 evacuated
NEWS
3 hours ago
Morning Recap - March 3, 2026
NEWS
5 hours ago
Water heater explosion in Tai Po injures 3, including grandmother and grandchildren
NEWS
10 hours ago
HKUST reports no students in exchange programs in Middle Eastern Countries
NEWS
13 hours ago
Five arrested after video of teen girl being abused at Queen's Hill Estate sparks investigation
NEWS
13 hours ago
Worker dies after falling into Victoria Harbour during mooring operation
NEWS
13 hours ago
Jeffrey Lam urges caution for stranded HK businessmen amid Middle East travel disruptions
NEWS
13 hours ago
KMB to open bus depots for public EV charging this year, starting with Lai Chi Kok
NEWS
14 hours ago
(Video) Man pours oil on roller rink after dispute over children skateboarding in Chai Wan
NEWS
02-03-2026 03:19 HKT
(Video) Man repeatedly slaps baby on light rail in Tin Shui Wai, sparking outrage
SOCIAL BUZZ
10 hours ago
HKO warns of possible hail and heavy rain in coming hours
NEWS
15 hours ago
