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FBI Director says Navy reservist wanted for killing his wife arrested after being suspected of fleeing to HK

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Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel announced on Thursday that a Navy reservist suspected of fleeing to Hong Kong after killing his wife and hiding her body in a freezer has been arrested overseas and returned to the United States. But he did not disclose where the suspect was apprehended or who provided assistance.

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David Varela, 38, is wanted for the first-degree murder of Lina Guerra, 39, whose body was discovered by police on February 5 during a welfare check at their Norfolk, Virginia, apartment.

Patel announced in a post on the social media platform X at around 6am Hong Kong time, recognizing Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and other agencies and partners for the swift arrest of Varela, who had been on the run for more than two months.

According to US court documents, law enforcement analyzed the suspect’s communication records and determined he had traveled to Hong Kong after leaving the United States.

His presence in the city was further highlighted by US media reports that Varela was spotted visiting The Peak in late March, telling people he was looking for a job.

Hong Kong and the United States have suspended their extradition treaty since 2020, and it remains inactive to date.

In response to inquiries, the Security Bureau stated that it does not comment on individual cases but emphasized that the government has always conducted police cooperation with different jurisdictions in accordance with the law.

 

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