logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

SHKP seeks HK$5 billion loan following a year's pause in financing, Bloomberg reports

MARKET
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Sun Hung Kai PropertiesSHKP

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
SHKP executive Maureen Fung suspended due to corruption
MARKET
2 hours ago
The developer aims to offer 1,062 flats – 17 percent more than what it previously proposed. SING TAO
SHKP makes new application for Kwu Tung residential development
HK PROPERTIES
16-09-2025 16:58 HKT
Grand Jete in Tuen Mun. SING TAO
Grand Jete in Tuen Mun slashes $40,000 on two-bedroom units in limited promo
HK PROPERTIES
28-08-2025 17:16 HKT
SING TAO
SHKP unveils fourth price list for Novo Land in Tuen Mun
HK PROPERTIES
10-07-2025 18:59 HKT
Yoho West in Tin Shui Wai. SING TAO
Yoho West in Tin Shui Wai offering 18 two-bedroom units via tender
HK PROPERTIES
10-07-2025 17:37 HKT
SHKP deputy managing director Victor Lui and real estate agency general manager Andy Chan. SING TAO
Latest price list for SHKP's Novo Land in Tuen Mun offers 26 units under $4m
HK PROPERTIES
06-07-2025 18:00 HKT
Home hunters hope to snatch up flats at the Sai Sha project. SING TAO
SHKP' Sierra Sea enters first sales round for 168 units in Phase 1B
HK PROPERTIES
14-05-2025 16:45 HKT
Home hunters eyeing Sierra Sea flats. SING TAO
SHKP's Sierra Sea expecting 30,000 checks for phase 1B
HK PROPERTIES
12-05-2025 17:36 HKT
Victor Lui, left. SING TAO
SHKP's Sierra Sea releases price list for Sai Sha project's next phase
HK PROPERTIES
08-05-2025 16:03 HKT
Home hunters queue up for Sierra Sea units. SING TAO
Fifty homes already sold in Sierra Sea's latest sales round
HK PROPERTIES
07-05-2025 18:18 HKT
HK International Airport clears passengers in under 8 min earns rave reviews
HONG KONG NEWS
01-02-2026 19:22 HKT
Hundreds flock to On King Street Park as cherry blossoms reach full bloom
HONG KONG NEWS
01-02-2026 17:05 HKT
Ex-bank staff charged for tipping off relative on ICAC probe
HONG KONG NEWS
02-02-2026 16:56 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.