Hong Kong to pilot gold central clearing system this year, Paul Chan says

Read More
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as chip stocks extend rally
16-01-2026 22:38 HKT
White House adviser Hassett plays down probe of Fed chair Powell
16-01-2026 22:00 HKT
China-led cross-border digital currency platform sees surge
16-01-2026 21:13 HKT
China's securities regulator vows to step up market monitoring
16-01-2026 16:52 HKT
Hong Kong shares decline at close, Pop Mart falls 5pc
16-01-2026 16:48 HKT
Paul Chan: no further stamp duty cuts on stock transaction
16-01-2026 13:53 HKT
Hong Kong stocks erase early gains by midday
16-01-2026 12:31 HKT
HK sees 195k new local and re-domiciled companies' registrations in 2025
16-01-2026 11:24 HKT