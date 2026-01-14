logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

The latest move of HK central clearing system for gold to unveil at AFF event: Hui

MARKET
41 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
Christopher Hui.
Christopher Hui.
Hong KonggoldAFF15th Five-Year Plan

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
HKEX
Hang Seng Index fails to hold on to 27,000 points
MARKET
13 mins ago
HKEX
HSI exceeds 27,000 points by noon
MARKET
5 hours ago
HSI up 0.46pc at opening
MARKET
7 hours ago
HK shares hit a new two-month high
MARKET
13-01-2026 17:00 HKT
Ivana Wong.
Singer Ivana Wong bought a home in Aria for $17.6 m
MARKET
13-01-2026 16:40 HKT
HK stocks pare early gains by midday
MARKET
13-01-2026 12:08 HKT
Chinese fresh product chain Qdama International files for HK IPO
MARKET
13-01-2026 11:26 HKT
Hong Kong stocks open 350 points higher
MARKET
13-01-2026 10:22 HKT
Parent company of Yuen Kee Dumpling files for HK IPO
MARKET
12-01-2026 22:50 HKT
Michał Kołodziejski, Consul General of Poland in Hong Kong.
Exclusive: Poland eyes Asia through Hong Kong gateway
HONG KONG NEWS
12-01-2026 04:00 HKT
21-year-old boss gives staff gold, cash rewards at company dinner
CHINA NEWS
12-01-2026 07:49 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong braces for 13-degree chill next Wed as intense monsoon approaches 
HONG KONG NEWS
12-01-2026 20:09 HKT
David Webb. Reuters
Hong Kong activist investor David Webb dies at 60
MARKET
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.