logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Hong Kong developers see solid weekend sales amid improving sentiment

MARKET
5 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Exclusive: US may lift more Venezuela sanctions next week, Bessent says
MARKET
1 hour ago
A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
Hong Kong banks trim deposit rates, though some lenders buck trend
MARKET
1 hour ago
Futures-options traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S., January 6, 2026. REUTERS
Wall Street opens higher after jobs data; tariff ruling awaited
MARKET
09-01-2026 22:43 HKT
A Chipotle restaurant advertises it is hiring in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., August 28, 2023. REUTERS
US job growth slows in December; unemployment rate eases to 4.4pc
MARKET
09-01-2026 21:50 HKT
A logo of Zeekr is seen on a wheel of a car, produced by Chinese automaker Zeekr, at a dealership in Moscow, Russia August 26, 2025. REUTERS
China's Zeekr brand to enter more European markets, considering hybrid models, executive says
MARKET
09-01-2026 21:19 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong stocks end higher, IPOs surge
MARKET
09-01-2026 16:39 HKT
Cars drive along the road during sunset in Beijing, China, January 5, 2026. REUTERS
China's December car sales post biggest fall in nearly 2 years
MARKET
09-01-2026 16:18 HKT
Lee Hyoung-il, 1st Vice Minister of Economy and Finance speaks during an interview with Reuters at a government complex in Seoul, South Korea, September 3, 2025. The Ministry of Economy and Finance, South Korea/Handout via REUTERS
South Korea to open FX market around the clock, in bid for MSCI upgrade
MARKET
09-01-2026 16:15 HKT
Disney CEO Bob Iger arrives at The Sun Valley Resort for the Allen and Company Sun Valley Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 8, 2025. REUTERS
Disney CEO meets top Chinese official as 'House of Mouse' navigates US‑China tensions
MARKET
09-01-2026 14:58 HKT
Gold bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, January 10, 2025. REUTERS
Gold falls as commodity index adjustments weigh ahead of US jobs data
MARKET
09-01-2026 14:52 HKT
Former Miss Hong Kong 2009 Sandy Lau appointed key anti-crime and charity roles
HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
(File photo)
Wang Fuk Court on-site residential redevelopment ruled out as impractical
HONG KONG NEWS
10-01-2026 13:49 HKT
Bus seatbelt law prompts debate over safety of standing passengers
HONG KONG NEWS
09-01-2026 17:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.