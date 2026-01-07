logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

GF Securities to raise $6.1 billion through share sale, convertible bonds issuance

MARKET
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
GF Securities
GF Securities
GF Securitiessharesaleconvertible bond

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng Index falls at the open
MARKET
1 hour ago
Hang Seng Index jumps by noon
MARKET
23 hours ago
MPFA
Hong Kong's pension fund posts a 16.5 percent return last year
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
23 hours ago
A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300ER plane lands at Hong Kong airport in Hong Kong, China August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Air China to sell 1.6 percent stake in Cathay Pacific for HK$1.3 billion
MARKET
06-01-2026 10:36 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
MARKET
06-01-2026 10:09 HKT
South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping. (AFP)
Xi urges South Korea's Lee to make 'right choices' in turbulent world
CHINA NEWS
05-01-2026 22:30 HKT
Hang Seng Index muted at noon
MARKET
05-01-2026 12:39 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
MARKET
05-01-2026 10:14 HKT
Tesla's quarterly deliveries fall more than expected on lower EV demand
TECH & STARTUP
02-01-2026 23:00 HKT
A residential site in Ngau Tau Kok to be tendered on January 9, government says
MARKET
02-01-2026 21:24 HKT
From Eric Tsang’s daughter-in-law to Best Supporting Actress: Venus Wong wins for ‘The Queen of News 2’
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
05-01-2026 16:37 HKT
A flame burning natural gas is seen at an heavy-crude treatment plant operated by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, in the oil rich Orinoco belt, near Cabrutica at the state of Anzoategui April 16, 2015. Picture taken on April 16, 2015. REUTERS
China's oil investments in Venezuela
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
05-01-2026 21:30 HKT
logo
Maduro's public dancing provoked Trump to seal his fate: US media
WORLD NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.