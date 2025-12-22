Gold, silver hit record highs on Fed rate-cut bets

Read More
Luk Fook's interim profit saw 42 pc growth to HK$619 m
27-11-2025 22:29 HKT
Gold steadies at near two-week high as investors weigh Fed rate-cut bets
27-11-2025 11:32 HKT
Gold dips as dollar firms on reduced rate-cut prospects
24-11-2025 11:31 HKT
HK men’s foil team slashes through to first National Games final
19-11-2025 18:04 HKT
FSDC proposes Commodity Connect scheme to enhance HK's commodity market
10-11-2025 16:05 HKT
Decline in China gold consumption slows as safe-haven demand strengthens
10-11-2025 14:42 HKT
Ceci Lee Sze-wing defends National Games road race gold
09-11-2025 12:57 HKT