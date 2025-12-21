logo
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Gale Well offloads Stanley luxury project for HK$310 mln at 44pc discount

MARKET
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Villa Martini
Villa Martini

Top News
The Haddon
Hong Kong sees over 40 new-home deals over weekend
MARKET
1 hour ago
A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
Hong Kong banks offer deposit rates of around 3pc as year-end approaches
MARKET
2 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS
Wall Street opens higher on tech rebound, Nike slumps
MARKET
19-12-2025 22:39 HKT
An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indices as people walk on a pedestrian bridge at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS
Foreign direct investment in China slides 7.5 percent from January-November year-on-year
MARKET
19-12-2025 21:34 HKT
A smartphone with a displayed AMD logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS
China's commerce minister meets with AMD CEO in Beijing
MARKET
19-12-2025 21:33 HKT
Villa Garda
Villa Garda special unit hits record above HK$20,000 per sq ft
MARKET
19-12-2025 17:56 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
Asian shares climb as softer US inflation lifts Wall Street
MARKET
19-12-2025 16:47 HKT
Woman holds Chinese Yuan banknotes in this illustration taken May 30, 2022. REUTERS
Debt boom signals yuan's arrival as a funding currency
MARKET
19-12-2025 16:32 HKT
A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December19, 2025. REUTERS
Bank of Japan raises interest rates to 30-year high, signals more hikes
MARKET
19-12-2025 15:40 HKT
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS
Hong Kong home supply to top 30,000 units in 2026, Ricacorp says
MARKET
19-12-2025 15:03 HKT
(File photo)
Tai Po district officer apologizes for funeral attire controversy
HONG KONG NEWS
20-12-2025 13:07 HKT
Tai Po fire death toll rises to 161 after discovery of conjoined remains
HONG KONG NEWS
20-12-2025 12:14 HKT
Guangzhou to Zhanjiang high-speed rail to open Dec 22, cutting travel time to 92 minutes
CHINA NEWS
19-12-2025 00:58 HKT
