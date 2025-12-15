Emperor Cinemas to open third Beijing theater in 2027

Read More
Beijing protests 'political' UK sanctions on Chinese cyber firms
10-12-2025 17:22 HKT
Beijing inspects high-rise building fire risk following Tai Po blaze
07-12-2025 20:27 HKT
Xi woos Macron with sightseeing trip but little in the way of deals
05-12-2025 12:25 HKT
Beijing lifts some tariffs on US farm goods but soybeans remain costly
05-11-2025 15:01 HKT
China's yuan steady as Beijing meeting and US talks loom
22-10-2025 14:03 HKT
Tennis-Musetti irked by coughing Shanghai fans after Beijing apology
09-10-2025 14:05 HKT