HKMC's record multi-currency bond issue totals $25 bln

Read More
Hong Kong dollar hits weak-side convertibility trigger; HKMA steps in
13-10-2025 14:17 HKT
HKMA receives 36 stablecoin license applications by September
01-10-2025 20:11 HKT
OHKF: Clear rules drive strong stablecoin license interest
02-09-2025 18:52 HKT
Hong Kong dollar hits weak-side convertibility trigger; HKMA steps in
14-08-2025 14:46 HKT
HKMA denies "bad bank" rumors
17-07-2025 21:12 HKT
HKMA says Exchange Fund’s foreign assets rose by 9.5b in June
14-07-2025 22:11 HKT
HKMA move spurs hibor rebound
07-07-2025 16:22 HKT
HK records $18.9 billion fiscal deficit in April
30-05-2025 18:16 HKT