logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Wall Street opens muted on Netflix earnings miss

MARKET
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
wall StreetS&P 500Nasdaqstocksstockequityindex

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong and China stocks slip amid lingering trade woes
MARKET
6 hours ago
SING TAO
HK government pockets 140 percent more from stock stamp duty in April-Sept
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
7 hours ago
Hong Kong and China stocks slip amid lingering trade tensions
MARKET
10 hours ago
Hang Seng Index falls below 26,000 points at the open
MARKET
13 hours ago
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall Street opens flat as investors assess earnings for direction
MARKET
21-10-2025 21:39 HKT
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes above the 26,000-point mark on Tuesday
MARKET
21-10-2025 17:07 HKT
Hong Kong, China stocks jump by noon on easing trade tension
MARKET
21-10-2025 12:32 HKT
Passersby stand in front of an electronic screen displaying Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan April 9, 2025. REUTERS
Asian stocks surge as trade tensions ease, Nikkei hits record
MARKET
21-10-2025 11:28 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises above 26,000 points at the open
MARKET
21-10-2025 09:58 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St opens higher with big earnings, inflation data on deck
MARKET
20-10-2025 21:39 HKT
4 men slashed inside Tsim Sha Tsui convenience store
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
Aaron Kwok welcomes third princess; spotted driving to hospital
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
4 hours ago
HK’s next domestic workforce majority
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 08:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.