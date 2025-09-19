Fed's Kashkari sees more cuts coming; says central bank remains above politics

Read More
BOJ to unwind ETF holdings as board dissent signals hawkish shift
19-09-2025 14:04 HKT
Trump asks US Supreme Court to allow firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook
19-09-2025 10:25 HKT
US Fed starts easing path, other major central banks on hold
18-09-2025 22:55 HKT
HSBC to cut US dollar deposit rate to 0.25 percent
18-09-2025 14:47 HKT
China leaves policy rate unchanged after Fed rate reduction
18-09-2025 11:19 HKT
Miran's Fed dissent makes a splash, fails to sway the outcome
18-09-2025 10:39 HKT