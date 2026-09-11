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INNOVATION

China targets mass deployment of self-driving vehicles by 2030

INNOVATION
53 mins ago
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Employees work on the production line at a factory of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio in Hefei, Anhui province, China April 2, 2025. REUTERS
Employees work on the production line at a factory of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio in Hefei, Anhui province, China April 2, 2025. REUTERS

China's industry ministry unveiled on Thursday a roadmap to strengthen its smart electric vehicle industry, targeting large-scale deployment of autonomous-driving vehicles by 2030 and greater global influence for its auto sector.

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Key targets and policy measures include:

  • Vehicles with self-driving capabilities will see large-scale deployment, the ministry said, adding that automated driving will be rolled out on highways, urban expressways and selected city roads.
  • China plans to develop multiple automakers that rank among the world's top 10 by sales.
  • Increase the global appeal of Chinese auto brands and strengthen China's voice in international automotive standards.
  • The ministry plans to reinforce the auto sector's role as an economic pillar, with autonomous-driving vehicles achieving higher safety levels than human drivers.
  • China will tighten rules on vehicle production, road safety, self-driving and software upgrades, while exploring special approval pathways for key components and low-volume vehicles.
  • Increase oversight of vehicle and battery production capacity, curb overinvestment, encourage industry consolidation and eliminate inefficient capacity.
  • Strengthen antitrust enforcement, improve product-quality supervision and promote fair competition, while curbing inappropriate incentives from local governments.
  • Introduce guidelines to help automakers comply with rules when expanding overseas.
  • The industry ministry also plans to encourage deeper cooperation between Chinese and foreign companies in vehicle and key-component research, investment and global market expansion.

Reuters

Chinaautonomous driving

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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