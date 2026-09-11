China targets mass deployment of self-driving vehicles by 2030

China's industry ministry unveiled on Thursday a roadmap to strengthen its smart electric vehicle industry, targeting large-scale deployment of autonomous-driving vehicles by 2030 and greater global influence for its auto sector.

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Key targets and policy measures include:

Vehicles with self-driving capabilities will see large-scale deployment, the ministry said, adding that automated driving will be rolled out on highways, urban expressways and selected city roads.

China plans to develop multiple automakers that rank among the world's top 10 by sales.

Increase the global appeal of Chinese auto brands and strengthen China's voice in international automotive standards.

The ministry plans to reinforce the auto sector's role as an economic pillar, with autonomous-driving vehicles achieving higher safety levels than human drivers.

China will tighten rules on vehicle production, road safety, self-driving and software upgrades, while exploring special approval pathways for key components and low-volume vehicles.

Increase oversight of vehicle and battery production capacity, curb overinvestment, encourage industry consolidation and eliminate inefficient capacity.

Strengthen antitrust enforcement, improve product-quality supervision and promote fair competition, while curbing inappropriate incentives from local governments.

Introduce guidelines to help automakers comply with rules when expanding overseas.

The industry ministry also plans to encourage deeper cooperation between Chinese and foreign companies in vehicle and key-component research, investment and global market expansion.

Reuters