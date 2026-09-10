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INNOVATION

Synagistics debuts Geene 2.0 AI commerce ecosystem this December

INNOVATION
13 mins ago
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Synagistics founder and executive chairman Olive Tai (right) and chief executive John Wu (left) at the launch of Geene 2.0 in Singapore.
Synagistics founder and executive chairman Olive Tai (right) and chief executive John Wu (left) at the launch of Geene 2.0 in Singapore.

Digital commerce service provider in Southeast Asia, Synagistics(2562), said on Thursday that its enterprise intelligence ecosystem Geene 2.0,  is expected to officially launch this December.

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Geene 2.0 is currently open to selected clients for trial runs and is focusing on testing its practical application in enterprise settings and its business model, said Synagistics founder and executive chairman Olive Tai.

She mentioned that the features include the creation of artificial intelligence generated live videos, adding version 3.0 will introduce governance frameworks, such as limiting token usage.

Geene 2.0 was co-developed by flagship brand Synagie and 11 founding partners, including ByteDance's AI and cloud arm BytePlus, telecom giant China Mobile International and data analytics firm SingData. The platform is designed to help businesses overcome fragmented AI adoption into scalable commercial deployment, operational efficiency and measurable business value.

Meanwhile, the Singapore-based company highlighted its strategic partnership with Mei Ah Entertainment Group(0391) that launched a new AI-powered ecommerce project-MASYN in June this year.

Tai noted that they are leveraging AI to create some videos to promote jewelry, selecting popular jewelry pieces from the videos for production and then selling them on major Southeast Asian e-commerce platforms. 

The company has already opened 10 online stores on various social media and live-streaming platforms including Lazada and TikTok, with plans to expand to 16 stores.

She further emphasized that the company will focus on the development of Geene 2.0, while also assisting mainland China small and medium-sized enterprises who are looking to expand into overseas markets.

 

SynagisticsGeene 2.0MASYNSoutheast Asia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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