INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US 'leading the fight' against Southeast Asian scam compounds, FBI official says

WORLD
24-02-2026 14:55 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Counterfeit U.S. 100 dollar banknotes on the floor inside a compound in O'Smach used for scam operations, at the Chong Chom-O'Smach border crossing, which was bombed and occupied by the Thai military in December following clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along a disputed border area, in Samraong, Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, February 2, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Counterfeit U.S. 100 dollar banknotes on the floor inside a compound in O'Smach used for scam operations, at the Chong Chom-O'Smach border crossing, which was bombed and occupied by the Thai military in December following clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along a disputed border area, in Samraong, Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, February 2, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Cathay Pacific Airways
Airline shares fall as US-Iran conflict disrupts travel, raises oil prices
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2026. (Reuters)
One Chinese killed in Tehran, China calls for diplomacy to end Middle East conflict
CHINA
2 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Oil jumps on Iran conflict and could spike to US$100 a barrel, analysts say
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Oil prices surge, stocks skid in flight from risk
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Reuters/File)
China's Wang Yi says attacks on Iran 'unacceptable', urges ceasefire and talks
CHINA
20 hours ago
Reuters
Tesla raises price of cheaper Cybertruck variant in US to US$69,990
FINANCE
01-03-2026 16:33 HKT
People gather to mourn the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US and Israeli strikes, at a square in Tehran on March 1, 2026. (AFP)
Iran armed forces chief of staff killed in US, Israeli strikes: state TV
WORLD
01-03-2026 15:19 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken February 8, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OpenAI details layered protections in US defense department pact
INNOVATION
01-03-2026 14:56 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during military operations in Iran, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump warns Iran of unprecedented force if it retaliates
WORLD
01-03-2026 13:39 HKT
Stranded passengers wait at Tribhuvan International Airport after all evening flights to Sharjah, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait City, Abu Dhabi, and Dammam were cancelled, following strikes on Iran launched by the United States and Israel, in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 28, 2026. (Reuters)
US-Iran strikes unleash travel chaos as airlines cancel flights
WORLD
01-03-2026 11:18 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
