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INNOVATION

China's BYD nears decision on second European plant, adviser says

INNOVATION
2 hours ago
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A BYD logo is displayed on a car at a dealership in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, September 12, 2025. REUTERS
A BYD logo is displayed on a car at a dealership in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, September 12, 2025. REUTERS

China's BYD (1211),  the world's largest electric vehicle maker, is close to a decision on taking over an existing European auto plant to speed up its expansion in the region, a senior adviser said on Wednesday.

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 "The call needs to be made very soon," Alfredo Altavilla, BYD's special adviser for Europe, told the Reuters Automotive Europe conference in Frankfurt, referring to proposed EU 'Made in Europe' rules aimed at boosting local manufacturing.

Altavilla said Spain and France were candidates for brownfield investments, involving the acquisition of an existing factory from a traditional automaker, with a decision expected soon.

"This week, we have two teams looking around in different jurisdictions, so we're close," he said, questioning the competitiveness of German manufacturing sites, which are also struggling with underutilisation.

His comments come as established automakers seek ways to address overcapacity while investing heavily in product development and technology such as batteries and software.

Stellantis holds majority stakes in joint ventures with China's Dongfeng and Leapmotor, part of efforts to boost production at sites in Spain and France.

BLOODY USELESS' TO FIGHT CHINESE COMPETITION

BYD's sales in Europe leapt 270 percent last year to nearly 188,000 vehicles and more than doubled in the first five months of this year to above 100,000.

Taking over an existing plant would give BYD a second European assembly site after Hungary, where production is due to begin in the fourth quarter, underscoring Chinese automakers' push into the European market.

"Fighting that invasion is bloody useless," Altavilla said, adding plans by Volkswagen to step up cost cuts were the "first real wake-up call" for Europe's auto industry.

Hit by tariffs, rising costs and intensifying competition from Chinese rivals, Volkswagen is considering its largest-ever restructuring, including 100,000 job cuts and the closure of four German factories, sources told Reuters last week.

Altavilla criticised the view that Chinese manufacturers entering Europe would be willing to take minority stakes in joint ventures while providing their latest technology.

"This is not coexistence. This is brutal violence," he said.

Reuters

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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