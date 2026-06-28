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INNOVATION

Tencent's "TenPayGo" launches on App Store, targeting overseas travelers' payments in mainland

INNOVATION
52 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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Tencent's "TenPayGo" launches on App Store, targeting overseas travelers' payments in mainland
Tencent's "TenPayGo" launches on App Store, targeting overseas travelers' payments in mainland

Tencent (0700) has launched a new mobile application called "TenPayGo" on the App Store, aiming to help overseas travelers pay directly in China without the need to exchange foreign currency or carry physical change.

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The application will support direct payments across tens of millions of WeChat Pay merchant partners nationwide, enabling overseas tourists to make digital payments by scanning WeChat Pay QR codes throughout the mainland.

While the app is currently available for download, new user registration remains restricted as the platform undergoes a limited testing phase.

According to the App Store description, TenPayGo could cover everyday spending scenarios including shopping, dining, transportation, hotels, attractions, entertainment, and health.

Tencent’s WeChat Pay is one of China’s largest mobile payment platforms alongside Ant Group’s Alipay, deeply anchoring the nation’s cashless ecosystem. 

The launch comes as China sees a powerful resurgence in foreign tourism. In 2025, mainland China recorded 154.5 million inbound tourist arrivals, representing a 17.1 percent increase from 2024, according to data from China's National Bureau of Statistics. Among these, foreign tourist arrivals surged 49.5 percent year-on-year to 35.17 million.

TencentTenPayGoWeChat Pay

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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