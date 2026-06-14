Ubtech's hyper-realistic robots see nearly 4,000 pre-orders within 10 days

Ubtech Robotics (9880) attracted nearly 4,000 pre-orders of its full-size U1 companion hyper-bionic humanoid robot within 10 days, garnering more than 10 million yuan (HK$11.6 million) in deposits.

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The U1 series is presented in male and female models. The male model stands 183 cm tall and weighs 42 kg, while the female model's height is 168 cm and weighs 35.2 kg.

The Shenzhen-based company requires 3,000 yuan to reserve a unit, and the product is only available for adults. The price for the U1 has not been unveiled, and it's expected to debut on June 30.

In its official video, the male robot wears a tailored suit and gold-rimmed glasses, while the female model can have makeup applied and is able to blink and turn her head.

The U1 features 88 degrees of freedom and is powered by build-in memory emotional artificial intelligence model.

It also offers customizable appearance and opens intellectual property personalization.

The robotic models support Wi-Fi connectivity and deliver a battery life of 2 to 4 hours on a single charge.

Some netizens said "Robot boyfriend and girlfriend have arrived", while others felt the robots' movement looked stiff and the makeup seemed unnatural.

Industry experts noted that its target customers are the vast population of young singles, and anime, comic, and game enthusiasts, adding that people should be cautious about its potential copyright and ethical risks.