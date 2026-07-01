Ubtech launches million-dollar bionic humanoid robots, 13,000 units reserved

Ubtech Robotics (9880) launched its U1 series of family-oriented companion bionic humanoid robots, with its top-tier model priced at up to 990,000 yuan (HK$1.14 million) on Tuesday.

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The company showcased over 50 units at the launch event. U1 series include three configurations. The half-body U1 Lite and the high-end full-body U1 Pro, priced at 119,800 yuan and 169,800 yuan respectively. The flagship full-body U1 Ultra is priced at 990,000 yuan for the male version and 880,000 yuan for the female version.

Crafted at a 1:1 human scale, the male model stands 183cm tall while the female model stands 168cm, both replicating hyper-realistic details such as human pores, blood vessels, and fingerprints. The U1 series also feature up to 88 high-precision joints, enabling them to perform nuanced lifelike movements such as blinking and turning their heads.

The new series has already seen strong market traction. Pre-orders initially opened in Tokyo in early June with a 3,000 yuan deposit, and global pre-orders have since surpassed 13,000 units. Shipments are scheduled to begin on September 16, with full delivery expected by the end of the year.

There remains significant room for price reductions as the company scales up mass production and targets a broader range of customer segments, according to Zhou Jian, chairman and chief executive officer of Ubtech.

He outlined a three-step evolutionary path for "human-machine symbiosis": first, replacing high-risk, repetitive labor to liberate human resources; second, permeating daily life to provide companionship services; and finally, achieving deep integration of humans and machines.

To enhance its global consumer appeal, internationally renowned DJ Alan Walker has been named the global entertainment IP ambassador for Ubtech's consumer brand UWORLD.

Ubtech's shares closed at HK$102.80 on Tuesday, marking a 7.48 percent gain.