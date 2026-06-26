logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Mr Incredible, Galaxy Patch put Crawford's big-race ambitions in motion

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

logo
logo
logo
Mr Incredible wins on debut under Karis Teetan at Sha Tin. HKJC
Mr Incredible wins on debut under Karis Teetan at Sha Tin. HKJC

First-season trainer Brett Crawford has one eye on next season’s major targets, with Mr Incredible chasing rating points for the Four-Year-Old Classic Series at Sha Tin and Galaxy Patch set for a Hong Kong Mile path after his Premier Cup second.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Crawford hopes this weekend’s Class 3 test can push Mr Incredible up the ratings and give him a cleaner path towards next season’s Classic Series.

The three-year-old has won two of his three starts, most recently putting three and three-quarter lengths on his Class 4 rivals. He rises in grade off a mark of 70, with Crawford keen to give him another chance to earn points before the season ends.

Crawford said the outing is not just about that, but also bringing Mr Incredible on for what comes next.

“And just to get him race-ready for a tough campaign next season,” Crawford said. “He’s done well since his last run, and he had a really good trial. He’s done well physically. I think he’s appreciated the gap between runs. He’s still a young horse and still has a lot to learn, so I’m very happy with him.”

The Classic Mile is still more than seven months away, but Crawford wants a strong performance to help shape the way he gets Mr Incredible there.

“I’d like to think he’s good enough for the Classic Mile, so for sure that will be the target,” Crawford said. “I’d like to build him up to that distance. That’s why it’d be nice if he does well on the weekend, then at the start of the new season we can go straight into a seven-furlong and build from there.”

Mr Incredible has drawn barrier two, with regular partner Karis Teetan aboard who has been central to Crawford’s first Hong Kong season, riding 45 per cent of the stable’s runners and partnering 13 of its 23 winners.

Crawford also has plans in place for the stable’s highest-rated horse, Galaxy Patch, who had his first start for the yard in last weekend’s Group 3 Premier Cup over 1,400 meters.

Crawford is no stranger to top-level success after his decorated career in South Africa, and Galaxy Patch now shapes as his first serious Group 1 chance in Hong Kong. The six-year-old’s slashing second to Little Paradise in the Premier Cup was enough for him to start working back from the Hong Kong Mile in December.

“I was over the moon with his run. I thought it was a really good effort, giving away 15 pounds to one of the best four-year-olds of the season and only going down a neck. I thought it was a great effort.

“Ideally, we’d like to try and stick to the set-weight races if we can, but I mean, it’s not that easy. He’s up another two points, he’s up to 120 again, so a holiday will be on the cards again for him now and the Hong Kong Mile will be his main mission, so we’ll work back from there.”

Crawford saddles eight runners at Saturday’s twilight meeting at Sha Tin, with Lunar Dash among those trending the right way since joining the stable.

“I thought his last run was good. He hit the line well, but obviously he was still in need of it. We’ve stepped him up in trip, but we’ll ride him a bit differently. We’ll ride him a bit quieter, and I think he’ll do his best work late.”

Another recent stable acquisition, Autumn Vibes, is also coming along well and heads into Saturday third-up after a nose second last start.

“I think we’re winning slowly but surely with him. I think it showed in his last start – the key for him is to get out of the gates well and be able to get in some sort of rhythm.”

 

Brett Crawford Mr Incredible Karis Teetan Galaxy Patch

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Golden hour at Sha Tin.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Saturday, June 27
HONG KONG RACING
18 hours ago
Brett Crawford eyes strong finish to debut Hong Kong season after All Are Mine breakthrough
HONG KONG RACING
24-06-2026 23:05 HKT
Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior have dominated the 2025/26 Hong Kong racing season.
Ka Ying Rising v Romantic Warrior: Hong Kong Champion Awards 2025/26 Horse of the Year showdown looms as nominees revealed at Happy Valley
HONG KONG RACING
24-06-2026 19:57 HKT
Romantic Gladiator wins the French May Trophy. HKJC
Purton sees Classic Series upside as Romantic Gladiator chases Happy Valley repeat
HONG KONG RACING
23-06-2026 13:42 HKT
Zac Purton post-race interview after Little Paradise's Group 3 Premier Cup win at Sha Tin. HKJC
"I was having a go at myself": Zac Purton on post-race comments
HONG KONG RACING
22-06-2026 16:10 HKT
Happy Valley Racecourse.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, June 24
HONG KONG RACING
22-06-2026 13:29 HKT
Little Paradise, first left, is back on track with Hong Kong Mile in sight.
Little Paradise Back On Track As Jimmy Ting Eyes Hong Kong Mile After Premier Cup Win
HONG KONG RACING
21-06-2026 23:07 HKT
Beauty Joy, first left, may have one race left after turning back the clock to win the Premier Plate on Sunday.
Beauty Joy extends career with Premier Plate repeat
HONG KONG RACING
21-06-2026 22:56 HKT
The Jockey Club's International Sale action. Sing Tao.
HKIS lots make their case at Sha Tin breeze-ups
HONG KONG RACING
20-06-2026 14:40 HKT
Danny Shum is enjoying a career-best season. HKJC
No mid-season slide as Shum builds career-best campaign
HONG KONG RACING
20-06-2026 08:04 HKT
Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police
WORLD
25-06-2026 04:14 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT
(File photo)
HK to face stormy weekend before temperatures soar to 33 degrees next week
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.