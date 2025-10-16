News
Hong Kong racing tips: Sha Tin Trophy Day, Sha Tin Racecourse, Sunday October 19.
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
2025 Hong Kong Classic Mile winner My Wish is one of the rising stars of Hong Kong racing and can take another step forward in the G2 Sha Tin Trophy on Sunday (HKJC)
Read More
"Patient" Eustace off the mark at Valley with Apolar Fighter
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Ka Ying Rising Draws ‘Perfect’ Gate for The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
14-10-2025 22:46 HKT
Crawford upbeat on Encountered and impressed by Conghua’s training edge
HONG KONG RACING
14-10-2025 21:29 HKT
Ka Ying Rising lives: the wild day racing lost its mind ahead of The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
13-10-2025 13:45 HKT
Hong Kong racing tips and analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday October 15
HONG KONG RACING
13-10-2025 13:36 HKT
David Hayes laughs off Ka Ying Rising rumours as Tomodachi Kokore shines
HONG KONG RACING
12-10-2025 23:51 HKT
Fownes and son celebrate Sha Tin double with Sky Heart
HONG KONG RACING
12-10-2025 23:46 HKT
RACEDAY REVIEW: Richards continues strong start, Cruz still has it and Hewitson delivers a double
HONG KONG RACING
12-10-2025 23:42 HKT
Raceday focus: Englishmen eye first wins as Richards’ rising star returns
HONG KONG RACING
12-10-2025 09:06 HKT
Judgement Day: chance for Tomodachi Kokoroe to show he is the real deal
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2025 13:31 HKT
Police trace missing Filipino helpers to Lei Muk Shue Estate
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
New HK Island transit line on track for 2027 construction start
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Missing woman found dead at Silverstrand Beach after leaving farewell note
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
