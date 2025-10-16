logo
Hong Kong racing tips: Sha Tin Trophy Day, Sha Tin Racecourse, Sunday October 19.

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
2025 Hong Kong Classic Mile winner My Wish is one of the rising stars of Hong Kong racing and can take another step forward in the G2 Sha Tin Trophy on Sunday (HKJC)
2025 Hong Kong Classic Mile winner My Wish is one of the rising stars of Hong Kong racing and can take another step forward in the G2 Sha Tin Trophy on Sunday (HKJC)
Read More
Apolar Fighter gives second season trainer David Eustace his first win of the 2025/26 season (Sing Tao)
"Patient" Eustace off the mark at Valley with Apolar Fighter
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Drones over Sydney Harbour show Ka Ying Rising has drawn barrier seven for The Everest.
Ka Ying Rising Draws ‘Perfect’ Gate for The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
14-10-2025 22:46 HKT
Brett Crawford is eyeing another shot at the G3 Sa Sa Ladies' Purse for Encountered, who won the race for Manfred Man in 2023 (Sing Tao)
Crawford upbeat on Encountered and impressed by Conghua’s training edge
HONG KONG RACING
14-10-2025 21:29 HKT
David Hayes assures the Sydney racing media that Ka Ying Rising is "alive and well" (Racing NSW)
Ka Ying Rising lives: the wild day racing lost its mind ahead of The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
13-10-2025 13:45 HKT
Luke Middlebrook believes consistent veteran Jumbo Legend is ready to run a big race in a competitive Class 2 on Wednesday (HKJC)
Hong Kong racing tips and analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday October 15
HONG KONG RACING
13-10-2025 13:36 HKT
Tomodachi Kokoroe storms to a second consecutive win and into contention for the G2 Premier Bowl on October 26 (Sing Tao)
David Hayes laughs off Ka Ying Rising rumours as Tomodachi Kokore shines
HONG KONG RACING
12-10-2025 23:51 HKT
Ronan Fownes and his father Caspar Fownes celebrate their win in the last race with Sky Heart (Sing Tao)
Fownes and son celebrate Sha Tin double with Sky Heart
HONG KONG RACING
12-10-2025 23:46 HKT
Jubilant Winner edges past Incredible Moment to win the Kwok Shui Handicap (Sing Tao)
RACEDAY REVIEW: Richards continues strong start, Cruz still has it and Hewitson delivers a double
HONG KONG RACING
12-10-2025 23:42 HKT
There are ten races at Sha Tin today (HKJC)
Raceday focus: Englishmen eye first wins as Richards’ rising star returns
HONG KONG RACING
12-10-2025 09:06 HKT
Tomodachi Kokoroe hits a career-high last start but can he do it again on Sunday?
Judgement Day: chance for Tomodachi Kokoroe to show he is the real deal
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2025 13:31 HKT
