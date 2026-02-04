logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Techathon+ reaches tenth year with stronger commercial focus

HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Top News
Read More
German architect Ole Scheeren (left); Tencent Helix, Chinese tech giant Tencent’s future headquarters in Shenzhen scheduled for completetion in 2028. (right)
An Asian architecture journey begins in Hong Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
$570,000 of cannabis products seized in Sai Kung, driver arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
$1.26m of illicit cigarettes seized in North Point, woman arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
Former employee arrested for suspected theft at Yau Tong shopping mall
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
24-year-old student dies in fall at Tung Wah College Mong Kok campus
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
The inaugural meeting of the Organising Committee of the 15th National Games and the inaugural meeting of the Organising Committee of the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games were held on 11 April 2024, at the Zhudao Guest House in Guangzhou.
Great National Games Moments: Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao partnership powers spectacular National Games
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
CFS recalls Aptamil baby formula over possible bacteria toxin
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
HKMAO blasts Panama's ruling on canal deal, vows to defend firms
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
(File Photo)
Govt considers lowering construction site smoking fine to $3,000 fixed penalty
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
Hong Kong Science Museum unveils three cutting-edge galleries exploring future technologies
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
Founder of China Evergrande Group, Hui Ka-yan
Hong Kong court orders Evergrande founder Hui Ka-yan to pay costs by Feb 20 or lose right to defend in $46.8b lawsuit
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Ex-bank staff charged for tipping off relative on ICAC probe
HONG KONG NEWS
02-02-2026 16:56 HKT
Five govt departments conduct joint inspection at Kwai Chung Plaza
HONG KONG NEWS
03-02-2026 01:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.