logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Exclusive: Poland eyes Asia through Hong Kong getaway

HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Michał Kołodziejski, Consul General of Poland in Hong Kong.
Michał Kołodziejski, Consul General of Poland in Hong Kong.
Michał KołodziejskiPolandHong KongCity Voices

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Kołodziejski met President Xi Jinping who visited Poland in 2016.
HK’s competitive edge: sustained by ‘One Country, Two Systems’
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Michał Kołodziejski spoke at Hong Kong Baptist University 'Model United Nations' conference.
Bridging cultures: Poland and Hong Kong's growing exchange
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
Montage Technology plans up to US$1 billion Hong Kong share sale in January, sources say
MARKET
08-01-2026 23:11 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
HK's economic growth foresees a slowdown to 3.1 pc, HKU study shows
MARKET
08-01-2026 19:28 HKT
Hong Kong stocks fall on Thursday, HSBC dips before Hang Seng Bank's privatization results
MARKET
08-01-2026 16:37 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls at noon on Thursday
MARKET
08-01-2026 12:32 HKT
Hang Seng Index slumps in early trading
MARKET
08-01-2026 10:11 HKT
Phase 6 of the Southside development in Wong Chuk Hang.
Wheelock Properties to launch five new projects of 1,000 flats in 2026
MARKET
07-01-2026 17:55 HKT
Hang Seng Index drops on Wednesday
MARKET
07-01-2026 16:47 HKT
New home supply falls 6 pc to 17,557 flats in first 11 months
MARKET
07-01-2026 16:41 HKT
Former Miss Hong Kong 2009 Sandy Lau appointed key anti-crime and charity roles
HONG KONG NEWS
10-01-2026 20:25 HKT
(File photo)
Wang Fuk Court on-site residential redevelopment ruled out as impractical
HONG KONG NEWS
10-01-2026 13:49 HKT
Bus seatbelt law prompts debate over safety of standing passengers
HONG KONG NEWS
09-01-2026 17:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.